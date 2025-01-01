$22,986+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$22,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS| HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN | SPORT HOOD | Turn heads and haul with confidence in this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express Black Out Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. With bold blacked-out styling, a sport hood, and aggressive stance, this truck makes a statement wherever it goes. Inside, enjoy the comfort of heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start - perfect for Canadian winters. The spacious crew cab offers room for the whole crew, while the hitch receiver makes towing a breeze. This RAM 1500 Classic combines eye-catching looks, V8 performance, and everyday practicality in one capable package.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883