Menu
Account
Sign In
| ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS| HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 8.4 TOUCHSCREEN | SPORT HOOD | Turn heads and haul with confidence in this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express Black Out Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. With bold blacked-out styling, a sport hood, and aggressive stance, this truck makes a statement wherever it goes. Inside, enjoy the comfort of heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start - perfect for Canadian winters. The spacious crew cab offers room for the whole crew, while the hitch receiver makes towing a breeze. This RAM 1500 Classic combines eye-catching looks, V8 performance, and everyday practicality in one capable package.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12806995

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$22,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7KG643786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS| HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN | SPORT HOOD | Turn heads and haul with confidence in this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express Black Out Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. With bold blacked-out styling, a sport hood, and aggressive stance, this truck makes a statement wherever it goes. Inside, enjoy the comfort of heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start - perfect for Canadian winters. The spacious crew cab offers room for the whole crew, while the hitch receiver makes towing a breeze. This RAM 1500 Classic combines eye-catching looks, V8 performance, and everyday practicality in one capable package.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input ...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Ford F-150 170,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 48,088 KM $41,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury 53,515 KM $34,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2019 RAM 1500 Classic