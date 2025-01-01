$25,986+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$25,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 130,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience proven capability and impressive efficiency with this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST powered by the sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel. This truck delivers confident towing power, smooth torque, and excellent fuel economy, making it perfect for work, commuting, or weekend hauling. Its rugged design, comfortable interior, and practical features give you everything you need in a dependable full-size pickup at a great value. If you're looking for reliability, efficiency, and strength all in one package, this Ram 1500 Classic ST is ready to get the job done.
Vehicle Features
705-242-2883