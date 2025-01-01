Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience proven capability and impressive efficiency with this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST powered by the sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel. This truck delivers confident towing power, smooth torque, and excellent fuel economy, making it perfect for work, commuting, or weekend hauling. Its rugged design, comfortable interior, and practical features give you everything you need in a dependable full-size pickup at a great value. If youre looking for reliability, efficiency, and strength all in one package, this Ram 1500 Classic ST is ready to get the job done.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

130,385 KM

Details Description Features

$25,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
13325807

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$25,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,385KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KM3KS707632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 130,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience proven capability and impressive efficiency with this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST powered by the sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel. This truck delivers confident towing power, smooth torque, and excellent fuel economy, making it perfect for work, commuting, or weekend hauling. Its rugged design, comfortable interior, and practical features give you everything you need in a dependable full-size pickup at a great value. If you're looking for reliability, efficiency, and strength all in one package, this Ram 1500 Classic ST is ready to get the job done.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Covering
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bed Liner
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Tradesman Package
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Hands-F...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps Bright Grille Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Bright Rear Bumper Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Wheels: 20" x 8" Chrome-Clad Aluminum GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temp...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 124,732 KM $33,686 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 142,132 KM $23,886 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Canyon 4WD Denali for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 GMC Canyon 4WD Denali 216,000 KM $24,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2019 RAM 1500 Classic