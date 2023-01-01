Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

66,234 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | 6 FT BOX |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | 6 FT BOX |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9903620
  2. 9903620
  3. 9903620
  4. 9903620
  5. 9903620
  6. 9903620
  7. 9903620
  8. 9903620
  9. 9903620
  10. 9903620
  11. 9903620
  12. 9903620
  13. 9903620
  14. 9903620
  15. 9903620
  16. 9903620
  17. 9903620
  18. 9903620
  19. 9903620
  20. 9903620
  21. 9903620
  22. 9903620
  23. 9903620
  24. 9903620
  25. 9903620
  26. 9903620
  27. 9903620
  28. 9903620
  29. 9903620
  30. 9903620
  31. 9903620
  32. 9903620
  33. 9903620
  34. 9903620
  35. 9903620
  36. 9903620
  37. 9903620
  38. 9903620
  39. 9903620
  40. 9903620
  41. 9903620
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903620
  • Stock #: 19-68120 JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,234 KM

Vehicle Description

With a beautiful blue paint, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is sure to stand out from the crowd! This powerful looking Quad Cab truck isn't just a pretty face, it's got a strong 3.6L V6 under the hood! It has got black accenting on the rims, door handles, and badges all over that compliments the blue paint beautifully! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 80,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX
 84,507 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Fit Sport
 56,820 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory