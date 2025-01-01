$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
121,753KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL1KG705307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Granite Crystal Metallic
LED BED LIGHTING
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 400-Watt Inverter
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Capable GPS Antenna Input
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Fog Lamp...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Do...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake Winter Front Grille Cover To...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
2019 RAM 2500