2019 RAM 2500

87,243 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Limited

2019 RAM 2500

Limited

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8722598
  • Stock #: 46284AU
  • VIN: 3C6UR5SLXKG583663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 46284AU
  • Mileage 87,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

