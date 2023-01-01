Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 2500

81,422 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 | CRUISE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA | 6 SEATER | TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 | CRUISE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA | 6 SEATER | TOW PKG

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9844823
  2. 9844823
  3. 9844823
  4. 9844823
  5. 9844823
  6. 9844823
  7. 9844823
  8. 9844823
  9. 9844823
  10. 9844823
  11. 9844823
  12. 9844823
  13. 9844823
  14. 9844823
  15. 9844823
  16. 9844823
  17. 9844823
  18. 9844823
  19. 9844823
  20. 9844823
  21. 9844823
  22. 9844823
  23. 9844823
  24. 9844823
  25. 9844823
  26. 9844823
  27. 9844823
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844823
  • Stock #: 19-03920RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 19-03920RJB
  • Mileage 81,422 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ram 2500 is a workorse that is capable of any task you ask of it! Coming in a silver metallic paint finish with a cloth grey interior that seats up to six passengers, this crew cab has room for everyone comfortably! This model includes features such as Includes voice commands, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, cruise control, push-button start, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Camry HY...
 111,484 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 63,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 226,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory