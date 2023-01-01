$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2019 Subaru Forester
Premier
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
73,895KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Horizon Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,895 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Generic Sun/Moonroof
