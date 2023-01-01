Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

73,895 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Premier

2019 Subaru Forester

Premier

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392864
  • Stock #: 19-99943 T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-99943 T
  • Mileage 73,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

