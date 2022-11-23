Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

51,431 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i | BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i | BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9337237
  • Stock #: 19-59019MB
  • VIN: JF2SKEBC5KH459019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-59019MB
  • Mileage 51,431 KM

Vehicle Description

What makes a great compact sport utility vehicle? Versatility - and this 2019 Subaru Forester has lots of it! With a powerful and efficient 2.5L engine and Subaru's legendary AWD system you can go any where you want while not hurting your wallet! Finished in a Grey exterior this Forester is one good looking SUV! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Hubcaps
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

