2019 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 4 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337237

9337237 Stock #: 19-59019MB

19-59019MB VIN: JF2SKEBC5KH459019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 19-59019MB

Mileage 51,431 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Hubcaps AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.