2019 Subaru Outback

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 8 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10166352

10166352 Stock #: 19-55832JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 19-55832JB

Mileage 48,861 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Garage door opener SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.