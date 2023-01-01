Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

48,861 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited 2.5i LIMITED | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & MEMORY LEATHER SEATS

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited 2.5i LIMITED | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & MEMORY LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 19-55832JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,861 KM

Vehicle Description

What makes a great sport utility vehicle? Versatility - and this 2019 Outback has lots of it! This Outback Limited is finished in a beautiful white painted exterior and nicely complements the Outback's rugged styling! Hop in the cabin, and you'll be greeted with a very spacious, and welcoming black leather interior that includes heated front and rear seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings! Under the hood is a powerful and efficient 2.5L engine that develops 175 horsepower, combined with Subaru's legendary symmetrical AWD system you can go any where you want while not hurting your wallet! This Outback Limited is equipped with Subaru's EyeSight package which includes a suite of comfort and safety features including lane departure alert, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control! This Outback is loaded with many other great features including blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, paddle shifters, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, premium speakers, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

