Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

85,650 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Beetle

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Wolfsburg Edition WOLFSBURG EDITION | SUNROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Wolfsburg Edition WOLFSBURG EDITION | SUNROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9626575
  2. 9626575
  3. 9626575
  4. 9626575
  5. 9626575
  6. 9626575
  7. 9626575
  8. 9626575
  9. 9626575
  10. 9626575
  11. 9626575
  12. 9626575
  13. 9626575
  14. 9626575
  15. 9626575
  16. 9626575
  17. 9626575
  18. 9626575
  19. 9626575
  20. 9626575
  21. 9626575
  22. 9626575
  23. 9626575
  24. 9626575
  25. 9626575
  26. 9626575
  27. 9626575
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626575
  • Stock #: 19-06295JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,650 KM

Vehicle Description

The car that carried Volkswagen on it's shoulders to turn it into the brand they are today! This Wolfsburg Edition Beetle comes in a blue metallic with a stylish black and beige cloth interior! A fun ride for those summer drives, topping it off with navigation and a sunroof! This model is also equipped with blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Honda CR-V EX
 108,978 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 41,325 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Beet...
 85,650 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory