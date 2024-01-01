Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO. POWER STEERING LIGHT IS ONAN). TRACTION LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
11935058

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3VWE57BU4KM024931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. POWER STEERING LIGHT IS ONAN). TRACTION LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta