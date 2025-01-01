Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12635964

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12635964
  2. 12635964
  3. 12635964
  4. 12635964
  5. 12635964
  6. 12635964
  7. 12635964
  8. 12635964
  9. 12635964
  10. 12635964
  11. 12635964
  12. 12635964
  13. 12635964
  14. 12635964
  15. 12635964
  16. 12635964
  17. 12635964
  18. 12635964
  19. 12635964
  20. 12635964
  21. 12635964
  22. 12635964
  23. 12635964
  24. 12635964
  25. 12635964
  26. 12635964
  27. 12635964
  28. 12635964
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3VWC57BU9KM020817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Honda CR-V EXL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 GMC Terrain SLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Taurus Police Inte for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Ford Taurus Police Inte 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2019 Volkswagen Jetta