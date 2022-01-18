2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 4 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8140330

8140330 Stock #: 19-58843JB

19-58843JB VIN: 3VV0B7AX4KM158843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,494 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.