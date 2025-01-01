Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. COMES WITH CHARGER.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

12703761

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12703761
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1FY6S02L4133769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 276925
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. COMES WITH CHARGER.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2020 Chevrolet Bolt