2020 Chevrolet Equinox

78,956 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

78,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9395434
  • Stock #: 19-96824JB
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV5L6196824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Make an impression with the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT! Finished in Grey exterior with a incredible Grey cloth interior with plenty of space ! Need to get to work but are also tired of paying an arm and a leg for gas?The Equinox has a 1.5L engine to give you impressive fuel mileage while giving you a very respectful amount of power beneath your right foot! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, parking sensors, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

