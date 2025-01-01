Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

2020 Chevrolet Trax

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

12432376

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KL7CJRSB0LB318686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2020 Chevrolet Trax