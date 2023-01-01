Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

57,300 KM

Details Features

$42,466

+ tax & licensing
$42,466

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT

2020 Dodge Durango SXT

SXT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$42,466

+ taxes & licensing

57,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9592873
  • Stock #: 11381UQ
  VIN: 1C4RDJAG7LC433654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

