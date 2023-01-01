Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,701 KM

Details Features

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,701KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10545360
  Stock #: 20-90998 RJB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 83,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Entertainment System
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Sliding Door
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

