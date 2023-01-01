2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 4 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9468741

9468741 Stock #: 20-90844JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,473 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats MODULAR SEATING Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.