2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,473 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew | DVD PLAYER | SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERI

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew | DVD PLAYER | SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERI

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9468741
  Stock #: 20-90844JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Canada's #1 selling minivan! What makes it so great? For starters it's Stow n Go seating is one of the handiest features ever, allowing you to switch between a 7 seater minivan and a massive cargo hold in a a jiffy! It also has a 3.6L V6 engine that is both powerful and efficient! This particular Grand Caravan Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, power sliding doors, stow n go rear seats, in-floor storage, a DVD player, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
MODULAR SEATING
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

