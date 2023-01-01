Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,032 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 9778588
  2. 9778588
  3. 9778588
  4. 9778588
  5. 9778588
  6. 9778588
  7. 9778588
  8. 9778588
  9. 9778588
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9778588
  • Stock #: 11422UQX
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG0LR184585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 194,178 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 4 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory