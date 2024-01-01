Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

2020 Ford Escape

0 KM

2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 1FMCU9G60LUA86693

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
