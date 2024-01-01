$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
Police IN
2020 Ford Explorer
Police IN
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1FM5K8AW4LGC10707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 264862
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
