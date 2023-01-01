Menu
2020 Ford F-250

89,858 KM

Details Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10206627
  • Stock #: 20-26316JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-26316JB
  • Mileage 89,858 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Sirius Radio
Telematics
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

