$49,800+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
89,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10206627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-26316JB
- Mileage 89,858 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Sirius Radio
Telematics
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3