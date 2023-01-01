Menu
Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2020 Ford Fusion

81,338 KM

Details Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Fusion

SE

2020 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

81,338KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Ford Fusion