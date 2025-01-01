$10,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,079 KM
Get the perfect mix of style, efficiency, and value with this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred. Featuring a sleek, modern design and powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine, this sedan delivers a smooth and responsive drive that's perfect for both city commutes and highway cruising. The Preferred trim adds impressive comfort and tech features, including a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. With advanced safety features like blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert, you'll drive with confidence every time. Reliable, well-equipped, and affordably priced - this Elantra Preferred is the smart choice for todays driver.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883