400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8190675
- Stock #: 11025UQ
- VIN: KMHD74LF3LU942184
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,856 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9