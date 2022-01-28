2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 8 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8190675

8190675 Stock #: 11025UQ

11025UQ VIN: KMHD74LF3LU942184

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,856 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.