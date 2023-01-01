Menu
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

LIMITED

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9972785
  • Stock #: 256151
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE5LU036954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PUR
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

