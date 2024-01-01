Menu
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in Innisfil, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

81,633 KM

Details Features

$24,994

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

81,633KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe