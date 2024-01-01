$24,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,994
+ taxes & licensing
81,633KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,633 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 12,235 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 34,061 KM $25,741 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 11,009 KM $60,975 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,994
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe