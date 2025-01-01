$21,986+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$21,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,384 KM
Vehicle Description
A sleek and reliable 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred, the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and advanced features. This midsize SUV offers a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced safety technologies like Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. Under the hood, it boasts a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, providing a smooth and confident drive whether you're commuting or road-tripping. With its modern design, impressive safety ratings, and Hyundai's renowned reliability, this Santa Fe delivers incredible value for drivers seeking comfort and peace of mind. Don't miss out on this well-maintained, feature-packed SUV!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
