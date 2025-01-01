Menu
A sleek and reliable 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred, the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and advanced features. This midsize SUV offers a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced safety technologies like Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. Under the hood, it boasts a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, providing a smooth and confident drive whether youre commuting or road-tripping. With its modern design, impressive safety ratings, and Hyundais renowned reliability, this Santa Fe delivers incredible value for drivers seeking comfort and peace of mind. Dont miss out on this well-maintained, feature-packed SUV!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

132,384 KM

Details Description Features

$21,986

+ tax & licensing
12561560

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
132,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD9LH159221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
STORMY SEA
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

705-242-2883

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe