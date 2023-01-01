Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

87,084 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package Preferred | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | PANO ROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package Preferred | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | PANO ROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10166355
  2. 10166355
  3. 10166355
  4. 10166355
  5. 10166355
  6. 10166355
  7. 10166355
  8. 10166355
  9. 10166355
  10. 10166355
  11. 10166355
  12. 10166355
  13. 10166355
  14. 10166355
  15. 10166355
  16. 10166355
  17. 10166355
  18. 10166355
  19. 10166355
  20. 10166355
  21. 10166355
  22. 10166355
  23. 10166355
  24. 10166355
  25. 10166355
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166355
  • Stock #: 20-29731JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and reliability with our exceptional 2020 Hyundai Tucson! This compact SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience and take you on unforgettable adventures. This silver painted Tucson Preferred boasts a sleek and modern design that turns heads wherever you go! Its refined exterior features bold lines, a distinctive front grille, and striking headlights, making a statement on the road! With its compact size and agile maneuverability, this Tucson is equally at home in crowded city streets or venturing off the beaten path! Hop in the cabin, and you and your passengers will be greeted by a spacious black leather interior with heated seats and a panoramic sunroof included! Under the hood is a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 161 horsepower and provides great efficiency! This Tucson includes many great features including blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 77,638 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 86,585 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 67,449 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory