2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
77,188KM
Used
- Stock #: 20-29846 RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
