Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

77,188 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10453449
  2. 10453449
  3. 10453449
  4. 10453449
  5. 10453449
  6. 10453449
  7. 10453449
  8. 10453449
  9. 10453449
  10. 10453449
  11. 10453449
  12. 10453449
  13. 10453449
  14. 10453449
  15. 10453449
  16. 10453449
  17. 10453449
  18. 10453449
  19. 10453449
  20. 10453449
  21. 10453449
  22. 10453449
  23. 10453449
  24. 10453449
  25. 10453449
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453449
  • Stock #: 20-29846 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-29846 RJB
  • Mileage 77,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 154,231 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 55 Prog...
 80,346 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2023 Infiniti QX50 P...
 6,817 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory