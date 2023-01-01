Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

83,612 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,612KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10511607
  Stock #: 20-30989 rjb

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-30989 rjb
  • Mileage 83,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

