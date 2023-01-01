$26,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
83,612KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10511607
- Stock #: 20-30989 rjb
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,612 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
