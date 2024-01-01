Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

47,697 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 11262482
  2. 11262482
  3. 11262482
  4. 11262482
  5. 11262482
  6. 11262482
  7. 11262482
  8. 11262482
  9. 11262482
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG8LC311133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 313,868 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie 323,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 5 KM $63,988.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee