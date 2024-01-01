Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed. Unlimited Sahara Altitude Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Bright White Clearcoat<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2020 Jeep Wrangler

56,180 KM

Details Description Features

$43,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara COLD WEATHER GROUP | TRAILER TOW GROUP |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara COLD WEATHER GROUP | TRAILER TOW GROUP |

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 10894284
  2. 10894284
  3. 10894284
  4. 10894284
  5. 10894284
  6. 10894284
  7. 10894284
  8. 10894284
  9. 10894284
  10. 10894284
  11. 10894284
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG0LW132773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 47812AU
  • Mileage 56,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed.

Unlimited Sahara Altitude Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Bright White Clearcoat



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 33,524 KM $43,386 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Dodge Durango GT 128,323 KM $30,996 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn KEYLESS ENTRY | PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn KEYLESS ENTRY | PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 94,182 KM $37,386 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler