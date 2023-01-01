Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

48,150 KM

Details

$47,996

+ tax & licensing
$47,996

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara GPS NAV | CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP | PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara GPS NAV | CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP | PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,996

+ taxes & licensing

48,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639853
  • Stock #: 46675AU
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG5LW125155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, | Remote Start, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 240 Amp Alternator, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4 Auxiliary Switches, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 8.4" Touchscreen, Altitude Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Interior Accents, Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2), Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Body-Colour 3-Piece Hardtop, Body-Colour Grille w/Gloss Black, Cargo Area Floor Mat, Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail, Cigar Lighter, Class II Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, Dual Top Group, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Matte Black Jeep Badge, MOPAR Hardtop Headliner, Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 24L Altitude, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Remote Start System, Removable Ash Tray, Safety Group, Smoker's Group, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum, Wizard Black Instrument Panel Bezels.

Unlimited Sahara Altitude 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Black Clearcoat

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

