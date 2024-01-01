$25,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$25,987
+ taxes & licensing
96,286KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-60593RJB
- Mileage 96,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Security
Anti-Theft
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Heads-Up Display
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Mazda CX-5