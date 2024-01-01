Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2020 Mazda CX-5

96,286 KM

Details Features

$25,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10926146
  2. 10926146
  3. 10926146
  4. 10926146
  5. 10926146
  6. 10926146
  7. 10926146
  8. 10926146
  9. 10926146
  10. 10926146
  11. 10926146
  12. 10926146
  13. 10926146
  14. 10926146
  15. 10926146
  16. 10926146
  17. 10926146
  18. 10926146
  19. 10926146
  20. 10926146
  21. 10926146
  22. 10926146
  23. 10926146
  24. 10926146
  25. 10926146
  26. 10926146
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,286KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-60593RJB
  • Mileage 96,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Heads-Up Display
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Dodge Charger GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6 57,700 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv NAV | VENTED SEATS | PANO ROOF | FRONT CAM | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv NAV | VENTED SEATS | PANO ROOF | FRONT CAM | QUATTRO 73,261 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT ALPINE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT ALPINE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE 92,977 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5