2020 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SELECT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10206072
  • Stock #: 251656
  • VIN: 3MZBPBCM8LM136101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. PRE SALE INSPECTION COMPLETED: PASS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

