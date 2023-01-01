$25,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
84,928KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10426557
- Stock #: 20-11177 RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,928 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Third Row Seating
Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3