Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Innisfil, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

83,265 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 11001104
  2. 11001104
  3. 11001104
  4. 11001104
  5. 11001104
  6. 11001104
  7. 11001104
  8. 11001104
  9. 11001104
  10. 11001104
  11. 11001104
  12. 11001104
  13. 11001104
  14. 11001104
  15. 11001104
  16. 11001104
  17. 11001104
  18. 11001104
  19. 11001104
  20. 11001104
  21. 11001104
  22. 11001104
  23. 11001104
  24. 11001104
  25. 11001104
  26. 11001104
  27. 11001104
  28. 11001104
  29. 11001104
  30. 11001104
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,265KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-35462RJB
  • Mileage 83,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo 72,168 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline 6,238 KM $36,897 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 6,197 KM $28,130 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano