2020 Nissan Murano

80,923 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

SV AWD | NAV | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | POWER LIFTGATE | BLIND SPOT MONITORING

2020 Nissan Murano

SV AWD | NAV | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | POWER LIFTGATE | BLIND SPOT MONITORING

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9777556
  Stock #: 20-22549RJB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 20-22549RJB
  Mileage 80,923 KM

Vehicle Description

A very sleek SUV has landed on our lot! This black metallic 2020 Nissan Murano SV riding on grey alloys with a sodt black cloth interior is one comfortable SUV that's got good looks and surely won't last long here! This model comes equipped with a long list of features such as Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

