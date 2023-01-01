Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

81,872 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10392846
  2. 10392846
  3. 10392846
  4. 10392846
  5. 10392846
  6. 10392846
  7. 10392846
  8. 10392846
  9. 10392846
  10. 10392846
  11. 10392846
  12. 10392846
  13. 10392846
  14. 10392846
  15. 10392846
  16. 10392846
  17. 10392846
  18. 10392846
  19. 10392846
  20. 10392846
  21. 10392846
  22. 10392846
  23. 10392846
  24. 10392846
  25. 10392846
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,872KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392846
  • Stock #: 20-30387 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 GMC Terrain AWD...
 121,345 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Spark...
 34,253 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 44,376 KM
$42,986 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory