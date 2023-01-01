Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

90,233 KM

$26,700

+ tax & licensing
$26,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,700

+ taxes & licensing

90,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821092
  • Stock #: 20-75631RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-75631RJB
  • Mileage 90,233 KM

Vehicle Description

There's a few very good reasons why you'll always see a Nissan Rogue on any errand or road trip you go on - reliability, price, and comfort are just three of those reasons! This butter smooth transmission paired with a peppy 2.5L 4cyl engine pumps out 170 horsepower and 175lb-ft of torque for some good acceleration time, and this model has features that will keep drivers and passengers all happy! This black metallic Rogue SV AWD rides on silver alloy rims and seats five in it's black cloth interior! This awesome five seater comes equipped with features such as blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

