North Toronto Auction
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
- Listing ID: 10190604
- Stock #: 256907
- VIN: 1C6SRFTT0LN150003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. BRAKE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT IS ON. WARNING LIGHT IS ON. 4X4 WARNING LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
