Menu
Account
Sign In
Absolutely stunning recent acquisition! Clean Carfax, One owner, Chrysler service records on file. Beautiful colour combo. Very well maintained and in great condition. Contact us now to book your VIP appointment. One of our friendly reps will be happy to help!

2020 RAM 1500

106,600 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 11266949
  2. 11266949
  3. 11266949
  4. 11266949
  5. 11266949
  6. 11266949
  7. 11266949
  8. 11266949
  9. 11266949
  10. 11266949
  11. 11266949
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT7LN151200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely stunning recent acquisition! Clean Carfax, One owner, Chrysler service records on file. Beautiful colour combo. Very well maintained and in great condition. Contact us now to book your VIP appointment. One of our friendly reps will be happy to help!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 47,697 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 313,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie 323,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500