2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 106,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely stunning recent acquisition! Clean Carfax, One owner, Chrysler service records on file. Beautiful colour combo. Very well maintained and in great condition. Contact us now to book your VIP appointment. One of our friendly reps will be happy to help!
Vehicle Features
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
