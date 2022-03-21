Menu
2020 RAM 1500

26 KM

Details

$66,586

+ tax & licensing
$66,586

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 3.0L ECO DIESEL

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 3.0L ECO DIESEL

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,586

+ taxes & licensing

26KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8927872
  • Stock #: 11137UQ
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKM1LN197955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Laramie Longhorn 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel



Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 12" Touchscreen, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Safety Group, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bed Utility Group, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Deployable Bed Step, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, LED Bed Lighting, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Navigation System, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Power Running Boards, Quick Order Package 28K Longhorn, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display, Rear Ventilated Seats, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Surround View Camera System, USB Mobile Projection, Wireless Charging Pad.





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

