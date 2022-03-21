$66,586+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-9700
2020 RAM 1500
Longhorn NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 3.0L ECO DIESEL
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,586
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8927872
- Stock #: 11137UQ
- VIN: 1C6SRFKM1LN197955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 26 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Laramie Longhorn 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 12" Touchscreen, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Safety Group, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bed Utility Group, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Deployable Bed Step, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, LED Bed Lighting, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Navigation System, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Power Running Boards, Quick Order Package 28K Longhorn, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display, Rear Ventilated Seats, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Surround View Camera System, USB Mobile Projection, Wireless Charging Pad.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.