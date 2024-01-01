Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. DUALLY. FULL SIZE BOX. 4X4. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

2020 RAM 3500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3C63RRHL6LG120205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. DUALLY. FULL SIZE BOX. 4X4. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2020 RAM 3500