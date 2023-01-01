$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2020 Subaru Legacy
TOURING
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
46,264KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10397571
- Stock #: 20-07245 MB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3