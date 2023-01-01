Menu
2020 Subaru Legacy

46,264 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy

TOURING

2020 Subaru Legacy

TOURING

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,264KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10397571
  • Stock #: 20-07245 MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-07245 MB
  • Mileage 46,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Rear-Folding Seats

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

