2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 7 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9986591

9986591 Stock #: 20-21514JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20-21514JB

Mileage 68,777 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.