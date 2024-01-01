Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. AIR CONDITIONING INOPERABLE. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. ENGINE IS MISFIRING (TWO CODES DETECTED)

2020 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

11989395

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 5YFB4RBE3LP003673

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLU
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. AIR CONDITIONING INOPERABLE. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. ENGINE IS MISFIRING (TWO CODES DETECTED)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2020 Toyota Corolla