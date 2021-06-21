Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

39,718 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

| HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA |

2020 Toyota Corolla

| HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7475046
  • Stock #: 20-05536RJB
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP105536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 20-05536RJB
  • Mileage 39,718 KM

Vehicle Description





PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Entertainment Package
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 106,166 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 38,699 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 34,206 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

